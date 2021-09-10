The answer here is simple, Edmunds has a 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance as a long-term test car. While the Model Y clearly stands no chance against the Model S – in any variant, Plaid, Performance, Long Range, etc. – no harm comes from seeing exactly how they stack up in terms of their acceleration.

While this may seem like a weird matchup, and we initially scratched our heads a bit, some people are interested in learning just how quickly Tesla's entry-level crossover accelerates, especially in its Performance configuration, which starts at $60,990, which is less than half the price of the Model S Plaid's $129,990 starting price.

It's no secret the Model S Plaid is the quickest car ever produced, but what if you're eyeing a Tesla SUV and can't fit the Model X in your budget? We all know the ridiculous Model S Plaid can run circles around the Model Y, though it's likely that fewer people are aware of just how quick the Model Y actually is. You'll be hard-pressed to find any roomy, family-friendly EV that can easily outrun the Model Y, aside from the Model 3 and Model S.

According to Tesla, the Model S Plaid can rocket to 60 mph in under 2 seconds, though Edmunds pulls it off in 2.3 seconds. For those looking for an all-electric family sedan for less money, the Model S Long Range – $40,000 cheaper than the Plaid at $89,990 – can pull off the sprint in just over 3 seconds.

Meanwhile, Tesla says the Model Y Performance has a 3.5-second zero-to-60-mph time, which is far from shabby. Arguably, no one needs an SUV that can zoom so quickly. The cheaper Model Y Long Range ($53,990) can hit 60 mph in under 5 seconds, which should be just fine for any driver.

Edmunds writes:

"Our 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance has been a drag race champ. Over the past year, our Model Y electric SUV has taken down the likes of the BMW X3, Porsche Taycan and Ford Shelby GT500, just to name a few."

That said, the Model Y has met its match versus the Model S Plaid. However, you'll have to click on the video's play button to see just how far behind the Tesla crossover is when compared to the brand's flagship sedan. Edmunds provides the following topics and timestamps related to the video above:

Intro 00:00

Launch Control 01:58

Race 1 03:12

Race 1 04:38

Roll-on Race 07:34

Conclusion 08:06

Regardless of how you feel about Edmunds' Tesla coverage, this is a really neat video to watch. It's abundantly clear how much fun Edmunds' staff had while filming this matchup. While the Model Y Performance stands no chance, it actually fares quite well against the Model S Plaid. Check it out and then leave us some comments.