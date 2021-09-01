Renault is just a few days away from fully revealing the all-electric, all-new Megane, which is expected to be called the Megane E-Tech Electric, although some still refer to it as the MeganE. This is the French automaker’s attempt to get in on the lucrative (and expanding) compact electric crossover segment that is already populated by very talented models.

The Megane E-Tech Electric rides on the same CMF-EV platform as the Nissan Ariya, although it’s not quite as powerful. It is expected to feature a front-mounted 217 horsepower (160 kW) electric motor exclusively driving the front wheels, although since the platform allows for a dual-motor setup, it would not be out of the question to eventually see a sportier and more powerful all-wheel drive version too.

Its battery pack has 60 kWh capacity and it is expected to grant it a range of around 450 km (280 miles) on a single charge. We have so far not been told how quickly this vehicle is able to charge, but the Nissan Ariya can draw current at up to 130 kW, requiring around 31 minutes to get from 10 to 80 percent - the Renault could have the exact same charging characteristics given the platform sharing situation.

We will be giving you a detailed up-close look at the Megane E-Tech Electric at its debut scheduled for IAA Mobility 2021, the German motor show, which was moved from Frankfurt to Munich. Renault will definitely provide more information once the vehicle is officially shown and it will be interesting to see how competitive this first electric crossover from Renault will be - it will probably be priced below the Nissan, but we don't know by how much.