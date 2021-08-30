The Volkswagen ID.3 has debuted at the Chengdu Motor Show as the third MEB-based, all-electric model available in China after the ID.4 and ID.6.

Initially, the ID.3 was sold only in Europe, and there was no official plan to launch it globally. However, later on, rumors have emerged that the ID.3 is coming to China as well.

Now it's official. Soon, Chinese customers will be able to reserve an ID.3 via a pre-booking system, with the launch scheduled for October.

While the ID.4 and ID.6 are produced and sold separately by two joint ventures: FAW-Volkswagen (ID.4 CROZZ, ID.6 CROZZ) and SAIC Volkswagen (ID.4 X and ID.6 X), the ID.3 appears to be produced and sold in China only by SAIC Volkswagen.

Anyway, Volkswagen continues its e-offensive in China. Sales of the ID.4 (joined by the ID.6) gradually increased (after a slow start), from 1,500 in May to some 3,000 in June and 5,800 in July.

Volkswagen's boss Herbert Diess said the company has to change its approach to improve sales in China. Volkswagen's 2021 target in China is 80,000–100,000 ID. electric cars, which will require selling 10,000–15,000 a month over the next few months.

"As a result, Volkswagen was already among the top ten manufacturers in the Chinese e-car market in July. By year-end, 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles from the ID. family are to be delivered to customers in China – subject to the supply situation for semiconductors."

Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter said:

“Volkswagen’s global electrification offensive is rapidly gaining further momentum. After the ID.4 and the ID.6, we are now launching the ID.3 as the third all-electric model series in China within a mere six months. We are thus underscoring our ambition to occupy a leading position in the market for electric vehicles in China as well as Europe,”.

Volkswagen's long-term target (2030) is to increase the BEV share in its total volume to over 70% in Europe and to over 50% in North America and China.

In China, Volkswagen offers MEB-based EVs through two separate joint ventures: