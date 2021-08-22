By the way of highlighting the Ford Bronco heritage, Mike Levine - Ford's North America Product Communications Director - was asked on Twitter about an electric version of the famous off-roader.

Interestingly, the answer was an illustration of an off-road vehicle, based on an EV platform.

The image itself is rather a general hint about the possibility of building such a vehicle, utilizing Ford's EV platform, rather than an announcement of such model. However, at least we know that Ford's platform will be ready for this application.

The hints about an electric Bronco are not new actually, as even Ford's CEO Jim Farley suggested than an electric version might be in the pipeline.

An electric Ford Bronco would not surprise us at all. First of all, an electric off-road vehicle might be a very capable one and smooth, quiet and pleasant to use, which was demonstrated in Rivian's videos.

Jeep is committed to electrification, which means that Ford has to have something to compete in this new segment sooner or later.

And finally, the current policy of electrification of the top nameplates - including Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, indicate that Ford will electrify the Bronco too.

It might take some time, but if there are over 120,000 reservations for the Ford F-150 Lightning, then our bet is that a Ford Bronco EV would sell well too.

Ford would be also able to borrow some EV tech from the F-150, including motors and batteries, as well as smart features like power export.

As of today, the most capable off-road plug-in vehicle is probably the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. With a few price increases and reports about high popularity, we guess that the only way for this segment is up.