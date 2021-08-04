Stellantis today released the results for the first half of the year and the document also includes a product roadmap for the next two years.

Over the next 24 months, the Franco-Italian-American conglomerate plans to launch no fewer than 20 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV). Of those, 10 will be BEVs, 1 will offer both BEV and PHEV options, and 9 will be PHEVs.

As far as the group’s US brands are concerned, only two electrified models will arrive by mid-2023. The first one will be a Dodge plug-in hybrid model expected in 2022. While Stellantis did not spill the beans on its identity, it’s not hard to take a good guess because the brand only sells three models at the moment: the Charger, Challenger, and Durango.

Of the three, the SUV is obviously the most likely candidate to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Whether or not that will come as part of an all-new generation it remains to be seen. If that turns out to be the case, it doesn't matter whether the next Durango will use the new Jeep Grand Cherokee's platform or switch to the body-on-frame architecture of the Grand Wagoneer, as both will offer a PHEV option.

The second electrified model announced by Stellantis for its US brands will be an all-electric Jeep expected in the first half of 2023. Jeep’s first production EV is expected to be a small crossover that will likely replace the Renegade, according to our colleagues at Motor1.com Italy.

The Jeep EV will reportedly be built in Poland alongside Fiat and Alfa Romeo siblings. While the Fiat will be the successor to the 500X, the Alfa variant—likely called Brennero—will open up a new market segment for the Italian premium brand.