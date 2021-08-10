China's best-selling electric vehicle for nearly a year, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, continues to cruise at around 30,000 sales a month.

In July, sales of this entry-level EV amounted to 30,706 according to Chinese media, which probably means that the company is constrained on the production line level.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the future, as after more than a year on the market, multiple other manufacturers introduced or are working on similar entry-level, very affordable electric models.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - July 2021

We guess that the cumulative number of Wuling Hong Guang MINI EVs on the road is above 320,000, including some 200,000 this year.

The key factor that allows the company to achieve such high sales levels is the price of about $4,700. That's not much and the maintenance costs are also pretty low, both in terms of electricity and parts, as everything is smaller and lighter. That's the traits of vehicles that are smaller than normal cars.

The second best-selling model (a real car, actually) in China is the Tesla Model 3, but its volume this year is about half of the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (data for July to be announced soon).

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: