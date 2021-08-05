The Citroën e-C4, which was recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland, did pretty well in the 1,000 km (621 miles) challenge too.

Despite the e-C4 not being equipped with a particularly big battery (it's 50 kWh, according to specs), good efficiency and charging power allows it to keep up with models that are equipped with much larger batteries.

Bjørn Nyland 1,000 km managed to cover the distance in 11 hours and 15 minutes with a total of eight charging stops.

That's not the world record, but the Mercedes-Benz EQC was only slightly faster (11 hours). The Ford Mustang Mach-E with the Extended Range battery and all-wheel drive noted a slower time, but it was cold and wet. Anyway, the result was better than expected.

The Peugeot e-208 based on the same platform noted a time of 12 hours and 30 minutes, but it would probably do much better now, as the e-CMP based cars received an update improving the charging curve. That's probably the key (worth 5-10 minutes per stop, according to Bjørn Nyland).

Test conditions:

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 17-22°C (19°C on average)

Total time: 11 hours and 15 minutes

Average speed (total): 88.9 km/h (55 mph)

Average efficiency: 227 Wh/km (365 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 8

Date / Notes: 25.08.2021, Norway

Charging stops: