Xpeng reports 8,040 electric car deliveries in July, which is 228% more than a year ago and the second monthly record in a row.

It's a great achievement also because the company slightly exceeded NIO's sales volume (7,931).

Xpeng offers two models - its original G3 crossover/SUV and the P7 sedan, which sold 40,612 units in over 13 months. Both models are experiencing consistently improving sales.

"P7 deliveries continued record-breaking momentum in July, reflecting the P7’s rising popularity among China’s tech-savvy consumers. In July 2021, at its first-year anniversary of customer deliveries, total P7 deliveries reach 40,612 since the launch. The P7’s Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) highway solutions continuously increase appeal to a wider customer base, underpinning the Company’s commitment to technology innovation."

Here's by how much Xpeng's two model sales have improved:

Xpeng sales in China – July 2021

So far this year, sales exceeded 38,000:

Xpeng P7: 25,550

Xpeng G3: 13,228

Total: 38,778 (up 388% year-over-year)

After introducing the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery options for both, G3 and P7, Xpeng will soon refresh the G3 with a new G3i mid-phase facelift version. Customer deliveries will start in September 2021.

Even a bigger impact is expected from the upcoming all-new Xpeng P5, which will enter the market in the fourth quarter of this year.

"Also in July, XPeng announced the presale price range of RMB160,000 – RMB230,000 (post subsidies) for its third production model, the P5 family-friendly smart sedan. Being the world’s first mass-produced Smart EV equipped with auto-grade LiDAR technology, the P5 is already generating an enthusiastic response from consumers in the presale phase. The Company plans to launch the P5 in the third quarter 2021 with deliveries expected in the fourth quarter 2021."

To prepare for the following stages of growth, Xpeng recently announced that its third manufacturing base is now under construction: