NIO reports that in July it sold 7,931 electric cars (up 125% year-over-year), which is near the record of over 8,000 in June.

It appears that in recent months, the company operates at its maximum manufacturing capacity and that there is still potential for more.

The sales of the ES6 model (a 5-seat SUV) are at a near-record level, the EC8 also cruises at a stable level, not far from its peak, while the ES8 notes another solid monthly result.

Sales by model:

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 3,669 (up 41% year-over-year)

(up 41% year-over-year) EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 2,560 (new)

(new) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,702 (up 84% from a low base)

(up 84% from a low base) Total: 7,931 - (up 125% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – July 2021

So far this year, NIO sold almost 50,000 electric cars in China.

ES6: 21,692

EC6: 17,544

ES8: 10,651

Total: 49,887 (up 182% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 125,528 electric cars and over 75,900 falls in the most recent 12 months.

Only time will tell whether NIO will be able to accelerate sales even further in the second half of this year and reach 100,000 units in 2021.

According to reports from China, the company equipped its power swap stations with the latest 100 kWh battery packs and soon will ramp up deliveries of cars with a 100 kWh battery (the two first options were 70 kWh and 84 kWh).

The wide battery swap station network is one of the main differentiating points of NIO from other brands, like Tesla, BYD or Xpeng.

We are also eager to see the NIO ES8 launch in Europe (the first cars should be delivered to customers in September).

NIO ES6

NIO EC6

NIO ES8