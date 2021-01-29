Fully Charged recently tested the NIO ES6 luxury electric SUV, which happens to be the best-selling NIO model with almost 28,000 in 2020.

The ES6 is noticeably smaller than the 7-seat ES8, but according to the review, it's still quite a big SUV. The interior is high quality with premium materials, although a surprising thing was nhat there is not too much space in the front. The seating position in the rear is also not too comfortable for tall persons for longer periods (that's typical in many EVs, because the battery raises the floor).

Overall, it's a very interesting Chinese electric car, with a battery pack capacity of up to 100 kWh and an NEDC range of up to 620 km (385 miles). The acceleration is strong (0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds), while the air suspension makes the driving pleasant.

Gallery: Nio ES6

12 Photos

Time will tell whether the NIO ES6 (probably together with its younger brother NIO EC6) will be introduced and succeed in Europe.