NIO is on the rise, but its December electric car sales results surprised even us, as the Chinese manufacturer was able to exceed 7,000 units, which is a third more than the previous record in November.

An important thing is that all three models witnessed relatively strong demand of more than 2,000 units.

Let's take a look at the numbers:

EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 2,505 (new)

(new) ES6 (5-seat SUV): 2,493 (down 2% year-over-year)

(down 2% year-over-year) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 2,009 (up 217% year-over-year)

(up 217% year-over-year) Total: 7,007 - (up 121% year-over-year)

An interesting note is that the penetration of the Battery as a Service (BaaS) model (which splits the ownership of the car from ownership of the battery) has reached over 40% among new orders in December. Is this the direction in which NIO sales will go in 2021?

NIO sales in China – December 2020

In 2020 NIO more than doubled its electric car deliveries:

ES6: 27,945

ES8: 10,861

EC6: 4,922

Total: 43,728 (up 113% year-over-year)

Cumulative sales reached 75,641.

NIO ES6

NIO ES8

In 2021, we will probably see more strong results from the NIO, as the company intends to launch its fourth model - a sedan. This new car will be unveiled later this month.