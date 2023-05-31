Chinese carmaker Nio gathered nearly 30,000 pre-orders for its second-generation ES6 all-electric SUV in the first three days after the vehicle’s launch in China, according to CarNewsChina, which cites a report from Chinese consumer behavior research agency CarFans.

As per the source, each of the 330 Nio stores in China received 90 pre-orders on average, including 20 confirmed orders with a down payment, amounting to 29,700 pre-orders and 6,600 confirmed orders.

The pre-orders have to be confirmed until July 31, after which they are automatically refunded if unclaimed. Shao Jun, a representative of CarFans, says that the pre-order cancellation rate is about 10 percent, so even if 2,970 people cancel, Nio should still get nearly 27,000 sales, if the research agency’s numbers prove to be correct.

Of those who placed a pre-order for the ES6, 70 percent are males between the ages of 30 and 40, with the target group being families with young children.

Launched last week in its home market, Nio’s second-generation electric SUV comes with a dual-motor setup that makes a total of 360 kilowatts (482 horsepower), courtesy of a 150-kW front motor and a 210-kW rear unit.

Nio says the new ES6 can sprint from 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds while riding on standard 20-inch wheels or optional 21-inch wheels.

The Chinese SUV has a starting price of about $52,000 (368,000 yuan) for the entry-level variant with a 75 kilowatt-hours battery pack, while the long-range version with a 100-kWh pack starts from around $60,400 (426,000 yuan).

An ultra-long-range trim with a 150 kWh semi-solid state battery pack will debut in July, enabling an estimated driving range of 578 miles (930 kilometers), presumably in the CLTC test.

The Nio ES6 can also be purchased without a battery, in which case the price starts at approximately $42,300 (298,000 yuan), but then the owner will have to pay a monthly fee for renting the pack.

It’s also worth noting that in Europe, the ES6 will be called EL6 because the Chinese automaker is in a trademark legal battle with Audi.

