That's what the driver told a modified Nissan GT-R when he couldn't keep up. But it wasn't the driver's fault, he did a good job driving around one of the hardest tracks in the world, the brakes had started to fade. At a little over 4 minutes into the video, the driver complained about brake fade. He explained that it was caused by the Nio's aggressive electronic stability control (ESC) system. It regularly engaged the brakes thinking the car was losing control, and it ended up overheating them.

Brake fade is a common problem for EVs on race tracks, besides the ESC cutting in, the heavyweight of EVs is another reason. Tesla owners who frequent tracks usually change the brake pads and brake fluid in order to increase the life of the brakes during extensive hard driving. If the Nio ES6 had a track mode that completely took off ESC, the brakes might have lasted the whole time or much longer.

At about halfway through the long Nurburgring lap, the driver complains about power being limited but gets no warning. A little later he says the speed limit was capped to 150 kph due to the power decrease, but he still wasn't getting any warning. Although, power returned later in the video, probably because the battery cooled.

At the end of the video, the driver was surprised by how long full power lasted. He thought the battery would reduce power just 3 or 4 kilometers in, but he didn't feel any power reduction until about 10 kilometers in. EV batteries can get warm after long periods of hard driving. At a certain temperature, the car will reduce power in order to protect the battery.

The driver's favorite part of how the Nio drives is how well the EV is balanced. He likes the suspension tuning and thinks the Nio is very predictable. He said:

"To sum up, the chassis is really good because you feel safe and confident, even on a track with such big elevation changes."

The Nio ES6 started with 58 percent (247 km) of the battery left and finished the Nurburgring lap with 124 km left, or about 29 percent battery left. For a little comparison, a Tesla Model 3 Performance (in a completely separate video) started the Nurburgring with 91 percent battery and finished with 56 percent of the battery left.