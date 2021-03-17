Here is a very interesting performance comparison of three electric car models available in China - Tesla Model Y (Long-Range AWD), NIO ES6 and BMW iX3.

In general, it seems that Tesla beat the competition in most of the categories (despite it not being the Performance version). Let's get into the details.

100-0 km/h (62-0 mph) braking test results:

NIO ES6 - 36.36 m

Tesla Model Y - 36.64 m

BMW iX3 - 38.24 m

Here, the results are quite similar and both NIO ES6 and Tesla Model Y are close to each other.

Take off from a slippery surface:

Tesla Model Y - failed one test with only one front wheel on the ground

NIO ES6 - failed one test with only one front wheel on the ground

BMW iX3 - not tested yet

Track time - the Tesla Model Y turned out to be the fastest of the three:

Tesla Model Y - 00:57.00

NIO ES6 - 00:59.54

BMW iX3 - 01:00.38

0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) test results:

NIO ES6 - 4.33 s

Tesla Model Y - 5.03 s

BMW iX3 - 6.54 s

The NIO ES6 beat the Tesla Model Y AWD Long Range, but we must remember that the performance version of the car is able to accelerate 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds.

Moose test results:

Tesla Model Y - 73.5 km/h

NIO ES6 - 71.8 km/h

BMW iX3 - 70.8 km/h

Another win for the Tesla Model Y and really great comparison of various EVs, in similar conditions, using the same methodology.

Overall, the Tesla Model Y seems to offer better performance than the bigger NIO ES6 and BMW iX3. The last model, which is built using conventional BMW iX3 as a base, is left noticeably behind.