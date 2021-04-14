Xpeng will unveil today (April 14, 2021 2:00 PM ET) its third all-electric model - the Xpeng P5, which will join the P7 and G3.

It will be launched in China in the fourth quarter of this year and probably noticeably increase the Xpeng's sales volume, as it's expected to be more affordable than the P7.

Xpeng P5 Xpeng P5

We like the look of the P5 on the first images, and the interior is also quite nice - minimalistic and fresh at the same time:

Beside the official teasers of the P5, we just come across photos from the stage.

According to the Chinese media (via Moneyball), the car will have a NEDC range of 600 km (373 miles), or probably more than 400 km (250 miles) in the real world.

The LFP battery chemistry is the most probable, we guess.

More photos:

As we can see, it's similar in style to the P7, but not as sleek. The P5 looks taller. The front lights still remind the "X" sign.

It seems that there is a charging inlet in the front (on both sides), while in the P7 it was in the rear.

We are eager to see the official, high-resolution presentation and photos later today.

