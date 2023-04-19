XPeng has debuted a brand-new model at Auto Shanghai 2023, the G6 SUV coupe, which has the potential to make or break the EV brand seeing as it will compete with the Tesla Model Y in the hottest BEV market segment.

Described as an "ultra smart coupe SUV," XPeng's fifth model is said to deliver the company's latest smart driving tech, intelligent cabin, super fast charging, and superior performance features.

The G6 is a mid-size SUV measuring 187.1 inches (4,753 millimeters) in length, 75.6 in (1,920 mm) in width, and 64.9 in (1,650 mm) in height, with a wheelbase of 113.8 in (2,890 millimeters). The SUV coupe has an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.248, thanks to sleek lines derived from fluid mechanics and no fewer than 17 optimized anti-drag design features.

Styling highlights include XPeng's signature robotic face, a sloping yet high roofline, short front and rear overhangs, broad shoulders, an adaptive drag-lift electric tail, and a panoramic sunroof measuring over 21.5 square feet (2 square meters).

Gallery: 2023 XPeng G6

12 Photos

Inside, the XPeng G6 introduces the so-called "circle of life" concept for its instrument panel design. It also gets a new Nappa leather steering wheel, air vents that are electronically controlled from a 15-inch instrument panel screen, ergonomic seats, and front seats with ventilation and heating, power adjustment, position memory, and a welcome function.

XPeng also says the G6 features a childproof, stain-resistant, anti-bacterial organic silicone fabric and microfiber suede material for the seat upholstery. According to the automaker, this ensures an easy-to-clean cabin with air quality 3-10 times better than international standards.

Moving on to the technology part, the XPeng G6 is a sophisticated model packing the best the brand has to offer at the moment. The EV startup anticipates the G6 will "set new benchmarks for smart superiority, range reliability, handling excellence, and physical comfort" in the mid-sized BEV SUV segment.

Up To 469 Miles Of Range On China's CLTC Test Cycle

The G6 is powered by the company's 800V high-voltage SiC platform and 3C battery cells enabling a driving range of up to 469 miles (755 kilometers) on the CLTC test cycle and a maximum charging speed that translates into 186 miles (300 km) of range added in just 10 minutes.

The XPeng G6 will offer single-motor RWD and dual-motor AWD variants with 218 kilowatts (292 horsepower) and 358 kW (480 hp), respectively. Battery capacity hasn't been officially announced, but leaks from Chinese media (via CarNewsChina) mention a 66-kilowatt-hour LFP pack for the entry-level model and 87.5-kWh pack for higher trims.

The XPeng G6 also features China's only mass-produced front and rear integrated aluminum body die-casting technology, and CIB battery-body integration technology – i.e., structural battery. This is said to help the G6 achieve better driving control, higher safety, and better NVH.

Another benefit is the "excellent" body rigidity designed to meet the highest safety standards in three main global auto markets: China, North America, and Europe. This, combined with the fact the G6's chassis tuning is optimized by a German professional team, suggests that XPeng is planning to sell the G6 in all these regions.

The XPeng G6 is the brand's first model based on the SEPA2.0 next-generation technology architecture, which features X-EEA 3.5 upgraded central supercomputing capability and domain controller for increased computing speed.

As a result, it provides a powerful foundation for the optional XNGP advanced ADAS tech and intelligent cabin featuring Xmart OS 4.0. Interestingly, the smart cabin platform is separate from the vehicle control platform for increased security of user and vehicle data.

XPeng will start customer deliveries of the G6 in China by the end of Q2 2023. Prices will reportedly start from $34,900 (239,900 yuan) for the base LFP model.