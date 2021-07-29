Xpeng Motors recently launched an updated and refreshed version of its popular G3 compact SUV. The mid-cycle facelift of the G3 is available in China at a price range of RMB149,800 ($23,122 US) to RMB185,800 ($28,679 US) post-subsidies, with customer deliveries scheduled to start in September of this year.

Featuring a new fascia exterior design, the G3i is equipped with the most powerful intelligent in-car operating system and the strongest autonomous driving assistance system in its class.

The X3 was the first vehicle sold by Xpeng and has been available since December of 2018. Xpeng followed the G3 with the long-range P7 sports sedan and is planning to release its 3rd offering, the P5 sedan later this year.

“As a frontrunner of the smart electric vehicle industry, we not only strive to offer our customers the benefit of the most advanced technologies, but also to create cutting-edge cool products for the younger generations in China,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairmen and CEO of XPeng at the launch event today in Chengdu, China. “With optimized intelligent features and a fresh new look, we believe that the G3i will become the first choice of RMB200,000 range smart electric SUVs for young people.”

In addition to the G3's advanced XPILOT 2.5 autonomous driving assistance system, the G3i has an upgraded in-car infotainment system powered by the Snapdragon 820A auto-grade chip, as well as a full-scenario voice assistant which supports continuous dialogue and customized voice commands. Xpeng continues to upgrade its vehicle technology, which is why we view the brand as a leader in smart-vehicle systems in China.

Since its launch, the G3 has become the second best-selling pure electric SUV in China's mid-to-high-end market for more than two years. In the first quarter of 2021, the G3 stood in first place in terms of insurance registration numbers among A-class pure electric SUVs in China.

The G3 has received 15 major firmware OTA upgrades since its launch, adding 55 new functions as of March 31, 2021. The utilization rate of its AI-powered voice assistant has exceeded 99%. In 2020, the G3’s auto parking function was ranked top by i-VISTA.

Model Xpeng G3i Version 460G 460N 520G 520N NEDC Range 460 km (285 mi) 460 km (285 mi) 520 km (322 mi) 520 km (322 mi) Price - Post Subsidies RMB149,800 ($23,122 US) RMB172,800 ($26,683 US) RMB165,800 ($25,602 US) RMB185,800 ($28,679 US)

We like the refreshed look of the G3i. It definitely retains the same overall form as the G3 but gives it a cleaner, more modern look. We're hoping to have the opportunity to test drive a G3i at some point soon, once COVID travel restrictions are relaxed.

We're also anxious to check out Xpeng's upcoming P5 sedan, which is also scheduled to be released later this year. There's been a lot of good news coming from the Guangzhou-based electric vehicle startup recently, as they've emerged as one of the top all-EV auto brands worldwide.