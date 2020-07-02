Xpeng Motors has begun customer deliveries of their long-range sports sedan, the P7. The P7 is Xpeng's second offering, following the G3 compact SUV that's been available since 2018.

The P7 means more to Xpeng than simply adding another vehicle to their lineup, though. That's because the P7 is being manufactured in Xpeng's brand new, state of the art, Zhaoqing manufacturing plant. The G3 has been manufactured for Xpeng by Haima Automobile, a subsidiary of state-owned automaker FAW Group. In China, it's common for automakers, especially startups, to contract existing OEMs to manufacture cars for them.

That's partially because it's very difficult for new automotive brands to secure the license to manufacture their own cars. The fact that Xpeng, an EV startup with only two years of selling cars was able to secure their own manufacturing license, bodes very well for the brand. The new Zhaoqing factory has the capability of making up to four different models at the same time and a capacity of 100,000 vehicles per year.

The Xpeng P7 is currently the longest range EV currently made in China, beating the long-range Tesla Model 3 by 24 miles (38 km). The P7 has an NEDC range rating of 706 km which translates to 438 miles, and the long-range Tesla Model 3 is officially rated at 668 km (414 miles) by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

“The P7’s evolving intelligence will set it apart from other products. We are strongly committed in servicing our customers through regular OTA upgrades and quality services throughout the lifetime of their P7,” said CEO He Xiaopeng.

The P7 is available in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. The all-wheel-drive model is the high-performance version. In addition to the 263 horsepower rear motor, the all-wheel-drive version adds a 161 horsepower front motor. That's good enough to drop the P7's 0-62 time from 6.7 seconds for the RWD model to 4.3 seconds for the AWD performance version.

Xpeng has received 15,000 pre-orders for the P7. It's important to note that those aren't all hard orders, customers will still have the opportunity to test drive the P7 and decide if they want to go through with the purchase or cancel the order. Still, the P7 seems like it's going to be very well received in China, because of the combination of long driving range, performance, high-tech driving assistance features, and competitive price.

The P7 smart EV sports sedan offers an unrivalled combination of elegance, style and comfort with cutting-edge autonomous vehicle and electric vehicle technology, to deliver an unparalleled driving experience.

Xpeng partnered with battery supplier CATL to co-develop the P7’s prismatic lithium NCM battery cells. The 81 kWh ultra-thin battery pack is only 110mm (4.33") in height and has an energy density of 170Wh/kg. The P7 is also a very aerodynamic and sleek sedan, with a low drag coefficient 0.236.

The P7 is also the first production car to be powered by NVIDIA's DRIVE Xavier system-on-a-chip, delivering 30 trillion operations per second. That's about 12 times more powerful than the chips in most cars today. Its Xmart OS 2.0 hardware uses Qualcomm’s top-line Snapdragon™ 820A vehicle processor, allowing the P7 to launch with level 3 autonomous driving features.

Xpeng has received a license to road test the P7 in the US, and InsideEVs is planning on taking the wheel for a while once that's possible. We're curious to see if the P7 can live up to the acclaim that's it's received to date. Xpeng says they don't currently have plans to bring the P7 to the US, but that can of course always change.