The Ford F-150 is the best-selling truck in America, and the F-Series lineup outsells all other vehicles by a huge margin. This has been true for years, and it doesn't look like things are going to change anytime soon.

Whether or not you're a fan of the Ford F-150 Lightning, and no matter what you think about how well it may or may not sell, there's no discounting the fact that it marks a major turning point in the history of automotive.

Legacy automakers have been selling EVs for years, though, in many cases, it seems they haven't been trying very hard. Sure, they produce EVs, but up until recently, it hasn't appeared as though they really want to sell them in large numbers. Most of the options haven't been widely appealing, automakers don't really advertise them, and they seem content with dismal sales.

Fast-forward to the present and we now have several electric cars that are compelling, and automakers are finally working hard to get the word out. Take the Porsche Taycan and Ford Mustang Mach-E for example. Ford is already proving that it can lure in buyers with a version of the Mustang that's a four-door electric crossover. A Ford electric pickup truck could stand to take the concept to a whole new level.

Tesla has proven that EVs can appeal to the mass market, and its Model 3 has sold incredibly well. Now that more and more people are showing interest in EVs, it makes perfect sense that they're taking the plunge and buying cars like the Mustang Mach-E. We can only assume that the same will happen with the F-150 Lightning.

Roadshow put together the video above about seven ways the F-150 Lightning is the most important electric vehicle since the Tesla Model S. The channel writes:

"You don't normally think of an F-150 and a Model S in the same space, but they have one huge thing in common: They're major table-setters."

Check out the video for all the details. Then, let us know if you think the F-150 Lightning has what it takes to change the automotive landscape as we know it.