The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the best new electric cars that is currently entering the market in Europe (soon also in the U.S.) and the latest AutoTrader review confirms it.

Hyundai, in general, was doing quite good electric cars - both the Hyundai Kona Electric and Hyundai IONIQ Electric were liked - but the Ioniq 5 is raising the bar much higher.

"Rory's back with a review of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5, an electric car with quirky looks, loads of space inside and some of the most clever tech you'll find on any vehicle. Is it a Tesla killer?"

The foundation of the Ioniq 5 is the all-new, all-electric E-GMP platform (Hyundai's first) for the new wave of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands.

The E-GMP offers high range, performance, fast charging (also power export), tons of features and cars based on it are spacious. AutoTrader notes a positive drive experience, with a comfortable ride and quick acceleration, although the turning circle could be better.

For sure there are some weak points (there is no perfect car) and not all will like the look of the exterior or the specific look of the interior, but overall it's an outstanding package.

In Europe, there are two battery options (see specs here) - 58.2 kWh and 72.6 kWh for up to 300 miles (483 km) WLTP range.

Only time will tell whether the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will become as successful as we think it will be and whether it really will be a high volume Tesla competitor. A Tesla killer? No, rather a strong contender.

Unfortunately, we don't yet know the prices of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the U.S., but with the $7,500 federal tax credit, it should be competitive.