In order to give you an idea of just how quick electric cars accelerate off the line even compared to the quickest ICE vehicles in the world, check out this Tesla Model S versus Formula 1 car drag race. No matter how much power and grip the F1 car has, the Tesla can still put more power down and it shoots off the line way quicker than the racer.

And you’re probably saying to yourself that the F1 car had no chance because it is only rear-wheel drive, but the test was performed on a grippy drag strip. Furthermore, the grippy full slick tires fitted to the racing car go a long way to help it put the power down, but the driver points out that he still had trouble putting the power down as he observed the Tesla pulling away from it off the line.

The F1 car still passed the Model S by the end of the quarter-mile, posting a time of 9.6 seconds versus the Tesla’s 10.8 seconds. Driven also performed a rolling quarter-mile race between the two, starting at 40 mph or 64 km/h, and even then, the Tesla still puts more power down quickly and sprints ahead, although the F1 racer screams past much quicker than in the standing quarter.

In case you were wondering, the Model S is a P100D model with 671 horsepower, 701 pound feet or 950 Nm of torque. Tesla claims it can hit 62 mph or 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. The Benetton F1 car has a V10 engine with 770 horsepower, it weighs just 1,157 pounds or 525 kg and has a power-to-weight ratio of 1,466 hp/ton, surpassing not only the Tesla severalfold in this respect, but also a modern day F1 car as well.

