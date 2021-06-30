Ford CEO Jim Farley has just released an intriguing tweet about "what happens when you put a bodybuilder, environmentalist and movie icon in a room with the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning."

It includes a GIF image with Arnold Schwarzenegger, known as a big EV supporter, who lifts the electric F-150... ahead of the Austrian World Summit tomorrow.

We don't know yet what it could mean, but maybe Arnold Schwarzenegger will promote the Ford F-150 Lightning a bit? It would be interesting after GMC missed its opportunity with the all-electric GMC Hummer EV.

Ford already has more than 100,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning, but a proper media campaign, associated with an environmental agenda, probably would provide an additional boost.