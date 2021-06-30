Renault is giving up on RenaultSport (RS), a longstanding European hot hatch staple, and while this is definitely not good news for driving enthusiasts, there is some silver lining. The French giant will divert more resources to reviving its Alpine sub-brand, which after its reinvention with the launch of the current A110, it will be reinvented again as a pure-electric sports car brand.

Alpine just published a teaser announcing its first three models, all of which are completely electric. The first is a new and all-electric version of the A110, the second is most likely an Alpine hot hatch version of the upcoming Renault 5 EV, while the third seems to be a larger car, possibly some sort of four-door grand tourer (it looks a bit like a Porsche Panamera or an Audi E-Tron GT from the side and it could be a rival for the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6).

Gallery: Alpine Teaser Trio

4 Photos

We expect that the first of these to go into production is the Renault 5 Alpine electric hot hatch, simply because it is based on a model whose launch date has been confirmed. It should therefore be revealed sometime in 2024, not long after the regular 5 hatch (based on the CMF-BEV small car platform for electric vehicles) will be shown.

Regarding the time frame for the launch of the other two, we can’t really say which of them will come first and when. What we do know is the fact that the larger vehicle will sit on Renault’s CMF-EV platform designed to underpin larger vehicles and it will most likely be rear-wheel drive (or all-wheel drive); the A110 will probably stay rear-wheel drive to preserve the fun, tail-happy nature of today’s ICE model.