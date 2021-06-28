Stories broke last week of a huge Tesla recall in China. Reportedly, almost all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered in the country are impacted. However, as more details have come to light, it appears it's just a "soft recall" that can be fixed via a simple over-the-air software update.

Sadly, this is another situation where much of the mainstream media has raced to cover the news, making it seem as though it's a "massive" issue that might require fixing hundreds of thousands of defective cars. That could take months, right? And in the meantime, people may get hurt, right?

No, it doesn't actually seem like that's the case at all. Basically, if a driver were to accidentally engage Tesla's traffic-aware cruise control feature, the driver may not be immediately aware that it's on. Some people suggested that Tesla should assure that its cars make a sound to let people know the feature is working, much like the sound you hear when you turn on Tesla Autopilot, but a different sound, of course.

Fortunately, thanks to Tesla's innovative over-the-air update technology, owners don't need to set foot in a service center for such updates. In fact, Tesla can just push the fix to every impacted vehicle, and then, case closed. In the meantime, now that the recall has been widely publicized, in addition to earlier unsubstantiated claims of "Tesla brake failure" in China, people are well aware of the concerns as they await the update.

According to The Wall Street Journal via Electrek:

"The recall of the US company’s automobiles came after an investigation into possible defects, which found that their cruise-control system could be accidentally activated and potentially result in an unexpected speed increase, the regulator said."

WSJ makes it seem as though Tesla has sold hundreds of thousands of defective cars. However, the article doesn't list or explain such defects. Regulators refer to the situation as a "potential safety issue," not a defective car. Instead, it simply points out that drivers who somehow accidentally activate cruise control may not be aware the feature is turned on.

Thus, Tesla is adding a sound to make it more clear. This is more of a safety update to make the car and its features even more foolproof rather than something that WSJ and other outlets labeled as a defect.

At any rate, no matter how you choose to view it or what you choose to call it, the important part here is that Tesla has come up with a fix and is addressing the potential safety issue quickly. After the cars receive the over-the-air update, the "defect" will no longer be defective.