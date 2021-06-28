In May 2021, plug-in electric car registrations in China increased about 146% year-over-year to over 190,000, which accounts for 12% of the overall car market.

It seems that after 11% share in March, 10% in April and 12% now, China might be above 10% permanently now.

All-electric cars not only remain in the majority (9.4% share), but also expands at a faster rate - 153% year-over-year.

Plug-in electric car sales in China – May 2021

Year-to-date sales of new passenger plug-in electric cars amount to over 856,000, which is also 10% of the total market (including 8.3% for BEVs).

Model rank

There is no competition for the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV in terms of volume of sales as the tiny electric vehicle scored another first place with close to 27,000 units in May. The year-to-date number already exceeds 150,000 (152,667).

Then we see the ramping-up Tesla Model Y in second place (12,728), followed by Tesla Model 3 (9,208). The Model 3 with 68,331 is #2 year-to-date, but Model Y still has a chance to beat it (currently #3 with 34,557 units).

In fourth place, we can see a new nameplate - Changan Benni EV with 8,371, which once again proves that China loves small electric cars. Year-to-date result is 22,789 (#7).

Fifth place belongs to BYD Han (EV), which is fourth year-to-date.

The top five for the month:

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 26,742 Tesla Model Y - 12,728 Tesla Model 3 - 9,208 Changan Benni EV - 8,371 BYD Han (BEV) - 5,763

The best selling plug-in hybrid is the new BYD Qin Plus DM (equipped with the BYD Blade Battery) with 5,542 units in May. It's already 15th YTD with a total of 12,107.