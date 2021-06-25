A few weeks ago we posted a Tesla Model 3 V3 Supercharger video in which we recorded the entire 0 to 100% charging session. We did so immediately after doing our 70-mph range test for the 2021 Tesla Model 3 in which the vehicle was able to cover 310 miles.

We had some followers ask us how charging on a V2 Supercharger would compare, so we decided to repeat the test and compare the results. In addition to showing the entire V2 charging session and discussing what's going on, we replay it side-by-side with our V3 supercharger session, to demonstrate exactly what the differences are.

It took 63.5 minutes to charge from 0 to 100% on the V3 supercharger, and surprisingly, it only took about 6.5 minutes longer while charging on the V2 station, and finished up the complete charge in 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Even though the V3 station delivered a lot more power up until the 60% state of charge point, it was never more than 10% and 4 or 5 minutes ahead of the V2 station. When you look at the comparison charging curve graphs, one might be inclined to assume the difference in the charging times would have been more dramatic.

Replenishing 100 and 200 miles of range

One of the things we look at when we do these DC fast/Supercharging recordings directly after our 70-mph range tests are how long it takes us to add back 100 and 200 miles of range, based on the results of the range test.

In the case of our 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long-Range, we went 310 miles at 70-mph. Therefore we need to add back a little over 32% of the battery to regain 100 miles of range. The V3 station did that in 10 minutes and the V2 station took 12 minutes. Adding back 200 miles of range took 23 minutes on the V3 station and 27 minutes while charging on the V2.

No powersharing on V3

One of the advantages of charging on a V3 Supercharger is that the stations do not power share as V2 stations do. Each V3 station has its own dedicated power supply (as Electrify America Stations do) so they can always deliver the maximum power to the vehicle no matter how many other cars are using the Supercharger site.

With V2 superchargers, every two stations share power and are marked A & B. So if you're charging and someone pulls up next to you and plug into the station that your station is connected to, your power supply is reduced to give the other car some power also. That's why you should always look before you pull into a V2 Supercharger stall to see if you're going to be sharing power with the other car parked next to you and always try to find a Supercharger that isn't currently sharing power with the station that it's paired with.

So check out the video and let us know what you think in the comment section below. Does charging on a V3 station really make that much difference with a Model 3 or Model Y?