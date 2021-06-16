Electric cars are simpler than internal combustion engine cars or hybrids, which should translate into lower scheduled maintenance costs. And that is exactly the case according to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy report.

According to the data, light-duty ICEs in the U.S. require on average $0.101 of estimated scheduled maintenance cost per mile.

Hybrids are a bit better at $0.094 (by 7%), and plug-in hybrids raise the bar even higher to $0.090 (11% better than ICEs). However, the true breakthrough comes from battery electric vehicles that area at $0.061 or nearly 40% better than ICEs.

BEVs are the best - we strongly believe in that - and they offer the full potential of savings, both on energy and maintenance. Hybrids are gaining the most on brake maintenance as they rely on regenerative braking.

"The estimated scheduled maintenance cost for a light-duty battery-electric vehicle (BEV) totals 6.1 cents per mile, while a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle (ICEV) totals 10.1 cents per mile. A BEV lacks an ICEV’s engine oil, timing belt, oxygen sensor, spark plugs and more, and the maintenance costs associated with them. The hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) and the plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle (PHEV) share costs with both the ICEV and the EV but save money on brake maintenance."