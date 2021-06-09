Tesla is hosting a special event for the Model S Plaid at its main factory in Fremont, California. The event was originally scheduled for June 3, 2021, but it was pushed back to June 10, 2021, at 7 PM PT. It will be the usual Tesla late-night event for those of us in the Eastern Time zone.

Of course, we could choose not to stay up and watch it or report on it, but there are so many unanswered questions. What's the point of the event, aside from shedding light on the first Model S Plaid deliveries? Perhaps nothing.

We went to the Model 3 delivery event in the summer of 2017, and it was really just a delivery event. The car came out, Elon Musk took the stage and talked briefly, and the first owners met in a nearby lot to collect their cars while the rest of us got in line for rides in the Model 3. There was food and drink and music, but that was about it.

May folks are speculating that the Model S Plaid delivery event will be much more. Some are saying Musk has major announcements to share, perhaps related to Full Self-Driving Beta version 9. Maybe there's new news about 4680 battery cells and/or the Tesla Cybertruck? How about that upcoming $25,000 Tesla compact car, or the long-anticipated Tesla Semi?

At any rate, Tesla Fremont Flyover posted an image of the event preparations on Twitter. The account also noted there would be a video for Patreon supporters. However, fortunately, the video is now live for all to see. If you haven't seen it yet, it's embedded at the top of the page.

There's really not much more to say here. We actually published this article to get your concept of how the Model S Plaid event might unfold. What do you expect?

Let us know in the comment section below. Then, be sure to tune in to the livestream here on InsideEVs tomorrow evening. If any huge news is revealed, you'd better bet we'll be providing articles with all the details.