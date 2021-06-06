Hyundai Ioniq 5 finally arrived in Europe and is distributed for tests and demonstrations, which allows us to take a look at the first independent reports from EV enthusiasts.

Here we have Battery Life's range test of the top-of-the-line version of the car (72.6 kWh, AWD) in pretty bad conditions - highway speeds, heavy rain, temperatures of 12-13°C and heating (there is heat pump).

The Ioniq 5 was driven from 98% to 6% State of Charge (SOC) (92% total), at an average speed of a little bit over 120 km/h (75 mph) [the real speed, compared to 130 km/h in the title of the video], covering a total of 204.5 km (over 127 miles). The remaining range was 15 km (9 miles).

It would mean that the 100% range should be at around 222 km (138 miles). That's not bad for such a demanding test we guess, but of course far from nominal numbers. We treat it as one of the worst-case scenarios.

The energy consumption is very high at 30.9 kWh/100km - 309 Wh/km (497 Wh/mile). It means that the car consumed 63.2 kWh and 100% would be about 68.7 kWh.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 (72.6 kWh, AWD) should go 287 miles (462 km) in the WLTP test cycle (see European specs here). In the test, it was at 48% of the WLTP value.

In the U.S. (see U.S. specs here), Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD with a different battery (77.4 kWh) is expected to get EPA range of 269 miles (433 km) - almost two times more.

An interesting thing is that while driving on the highway in an eco mode, the all-wheel-drive Hyundai Ioniq 5 uses only the rear motor. We guess that the front one was physically disconnected (E-GMP platform's feature).

We look forward to seeing more tests of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and collect more data points about the range.