Mazda MX-30 has been available on the market for about half a year in Europe (in Japan since January 2021), and soon will be launched also in California.

While we already know the general specs of the MX-30, Hitachi Astemo revealed this month that it is the supplier of the electric motor and inverter for the car. The motor is 107 kW and 271 Nm peak.

"The motor adopted in the "MAZDA MX-30 EV MODEL" has high output and high efficiency performance enabled by our unique technology. The compact, high output inverter is made possible by our unique double-sided direct water-cooling power module."

That's an interesting thing because often outsourcing key elements means that a manufacturer doesn't want to fully invest in EVs on its own. Mazda never aspired to be at the forefront of electrification after all.

We will wait and see whether Mazda's approach will change with the following electric cars and also whether Hitachi Astemo will become a major EV supplier, at least for the Japanese manufacturers.

Mazda MX-30 specs (Europe and U.S.):