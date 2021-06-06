Citroën, just like PSA's Peugeot and Opel/Vauxhall, introduces its own version of hydrogen medium van - the Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen, on top of its all-electric Citroën ë-Jumpy (Citroën ë-Dispatch in some markets).

Its specification is identical to the Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen and Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen (Vauxhall Vivaro-e Hydrogen in the UK) and it will be offered in limited numbers from the end of this year.

The company explains that the hydrogen version will supplement its battery-electric lineup for customers that need more than 300 km (186 miles) of range on a single charge or can't recharge. The Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen is expected to offer over 400 km (249 miles) of range.

The share of applications that require additional range (compared to 330 km/205 miles in the BEV version) is estimated at 8%.

"Citroën is supplementing its range of electric LCVs with hydrogen technology to meet the needs of 8% of companies required to make journeys of more than 300 km or lacking the time to recharge their vehicle during the day. The Brand’s range will therefore meet all the needs in the segment."

It would mean that even if hydrogen fuel cell vehicles would turn out to be successful (which is doubtful due to the energy efficiency of the entire process), then its market would be limited and more than 10-times smaller than battery-electric vehicles.

BEVs are perfect for all applications with range requirements of 100-300 km a day if there is access to overnight charging. Occasionally they can drive more with AC or DC charging during the day. We strongly believe that with the improvements in battery tech (energy density/range and cost), the time is on the side of battery-electric vehicles.

Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen specs: