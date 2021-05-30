Peugeot announced e-Expert Hydrogen vans that will join the conventional diesel and battery-electric (Peugeot e-Expert) versions at the end of 2021 (initially only in France and Germany).

The introduction of e-Expert Hydrogen mirrors the introduction of Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen (Vauxhall Vivaro-e Hydrogen in the UK) earlier this month. The specs are the same (see down below), in line with guidances outlined for the mid-power hydrogen fuel cell system architecture by Stellantis in April.

Production of the gliders will take place in Valenciennes, France along other versions, and then completed at Research and Development Centre in Rüsselsheim, Germany.

That alone suggests a very limited production. It appears that Stellantis will simply test the hydrogen solution with some fleets in selected markets and compare the results with ICE and already great selling BEVs. Depending on the outcome, we could see series production at a higher scale.

That's actually a great project that might give us an important answer and validation about the viability of hydrogen fuel cells. Whether skeptics will be proven wrong or maybe fleets will stick to battery-electric vans? The time will tell.

Gallery: Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen

13 Photos

Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen specs: