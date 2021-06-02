NIO reports strong sales of 6,711 electric cars in May, which is 95% more than a year ago and not far from the records set earlier this year.

When looking at the first chart below, it appears that the company has produced cars at the maximum possible rate (around 7,000 a month, aside from February) for about six months.

We guess that NIO would like to produce and sell more, but can't due to some constraints. In fact, the company explains that semiconductor supply affected results in May and that June should be better:

"In May, the Company's vehicle delivery was adversely impacted for several days due to the volatility of semiconductor supply and certain logistical adjustments. Based on the current production and delivery plan, the Company will be able to accelerate the delivery in June to make up for the delays from May."

The ES6 remains the top-selling model with a small year-over-year growth of 12%, followed by its coupe version - EC6 with 2,282 units.

Sales by model:

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 3,017 (up 12% year-over-year)

(up 12% year-over-year) EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 2,282 (new)

(new) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,412 (up 88% from a low base)

(up 88% from a low base) Total: 6,711 - (up 95% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – May 2021

So far this year, NIO significantly increased its electric car deliveries:

ES6: 14,268

EC6: 12,154

ES8: 7,451

Total: 33,873 (up 225% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 109,514 electric cars and over 67,000 falls in the most recent 12 months.

NIO maintains its delivery guidance of 21,000 to 22,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2021. That's 5-10% more than in Q1 and more than twice what NIO delivered in Q2 2020.

NIO ES6

NIO EC6

NIO ES8