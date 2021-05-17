According to a recent report from Automotive News, the US House of Representatives has already pushed forward new language that would work to approve $8 billion for the US Postal Service. The money would assist in assuring that the postal service can update its fleet with electric cars or other zero-emission vehicles.

This comes as no surprise as the Biden Administration has made it very clear about its stance on climate change, as well as how it aims to act. It seems the House will continue to propose and even pass such legislation and/or amendments. However, the story is often different when it comes to the US Senate.

Back in February, the US Postal Service announced that it has chosen a winner for a contract to manufacture new postal delivery vehicles. The service has an aging fleet, and it's time to bring it up to date. Oskosh Corp. was chosen as the winner, however, it said that it only had plans to electrify 10 percent of the new fleet. The contract aims to supply 50,000 to 165,000 delivery vehicles over a 10-year period.

In a time when our current administration is working on future infrastructure, green-friendly vehicles, and other related initiatives, having a goal of 10 percent electric is unacceptable. Interestingly, OshKosh explained that its vehicle can be manufactured with an electric or gas powertrain. The best time to transition a fleet to modern, fuel-efficient or emission-free vehicles is when there's already a plan to update the aging fleet. The fact that the chosen company has the ability to do it is the icing on the cake.

For this reason, when the award was announced, many lawmakers complained that the government would be funding a new fleet that would remain mostly dependant on fossil fuels. The House offered an amendment to make sure that 75 percent of the newly purchased delivery vehicles would be electric or zero-emission vehicles.