NIO announced that on May 10, 2021, the cumulative mileage of ES8, ES6 and EC6 electric cars exceeded 2 billion kilometers (1.2 billion miles).

It took a total of 1075 days to reach to that point, but as the fleet expanded beyond 100,000 units recently, the counter keeps accelerating. The first billion kilometers was achieved in 846 days, while the second in just 229 days.

NIO cars: from left ES6, EC6, ES8

Considering that by the end of April 2021, NIO had sold 102,803 electric cars, the average is 19,450 km (12,088 miles), however, more than 60% of the cars have less than a year on them, while the oldest ones are not even three years old.

According to the manufacturer, more than 36,000 users (more than a third) have driven over 20,000 km (12,400 miles).

NIO cars have traveled to 350 cities nationwide

NIO Pilot has been with users on their journey for 162,935,310 km and 2,307,916 hours

Together, we’ve reduced carbon emissions by 131,484 tons

Some of the users are already above 210,000 km (131,000 miles). Besides good range that allows achieving such levels, NIO has an advantage in the form of battery swap stations.

According to a previous report, some of the drivers swapped batteries hundreds of times and the total number of battery swaps stands at 2 million (as of the March 24,2021).

Not all customers use battery swap stations (or not too frequently), but the average mileage between battery swaps for the entire NIO fleet in China appears to be below 1,000 km (620 miles).

We don't know the exact number, but it's like 3-4 times the average range of the car per swap. That's quite frequent, don't you think?

Those who rely on battery swaps regularly are closer to 200 km (124 miles) per swap, and they highly inflate the average, we guess.