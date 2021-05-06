According to South Korean media, Hyundai Motor Group is accelerating the work on its E-GMP-based electric cars, out of which the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first.

It's expected that next year the company will introduce the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which will be an all-electric sedan (see an example render), based on the Hyundai Prophecy Concept.

An open question is whether this new model will look so different from the Ioniq 5 and which design style will hint at the direction for other Ioniq models.

Gallery: Hyundai Prophecy concept

27 Photos

Thanks to a longer wheelbase, and a bigger battery pack between the axles, the range might be significantly longer than in the case of Ioniq 5. Up to 650-700 km (404-435 miles).

Cars like that are expected to offer good acceleration as well. Of course, DC fast charging must be at the top level to support long-distance travel.

Reportedly, after the Ioniq 6, there will be a large all-electric SUV: Ioniq 7. Over time, Hyundai will add more models with various numbers in the name.

Meanwhile, the Ioniq 5 will be launched this quarter. The manufacturer already has some 42,000 pre-contracts, which sounds like another example of demand exceeding supply.

Hyundai Motor Group intends to sell some 160,000 electric cars (8 models) in 2021, and then gradually expand to 560,000 annually by 2025 (12 models).

If Hyundai launches the second E-GMP BEV next year, maybe Kia will also (after the Kia EV6), and there is also an all-electric Genesis in the pipeline so we should see a new premiere every several months or so.

A growing number of other mainstream manufacturers are also busy expanding their EV lineup using new BEV-only platforms.