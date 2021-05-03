NIO more than doubled its electric car sales in April to a near-record level despite the chip shortage affecting manufacturing.

Last month, the company delivered 7,102 EVs in China (a fourth 7,000+ result in the last five months), which is 125% more than a year ago and very close to March's record.

The ES6 remains the top-selling model with a small year-over-year growth of 9%, which is not bad considering the internal competition with the coupe version - EC6.

Sales by model:

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 3,163 (up 9% year-over-year)

(up 9% year-over-year) EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 2,416 (new)

(new) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,523 (up 514% from a low base)

(up 514% from a low base) Total: 7,102 - (up 125% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – April 2021

So far this year, NIO significantly increased its electric car deliveries:

ES6: 11,251

EC6: 9,872

ES8: 6,039

Total: 27,162 (up 288% year-over-year)

In Q1 2021, NIO produced and sold its 100,000th electric car. The cumulative number of cars delivered as of the end of the quarter was 102,803. The ES6 model also exceeded 50,000 units.

According to NIO, Q2 2021 expected deliveries to be 21,000 to 22,000 units. That's would be 5-10% more than in the Q1 and more than twice what NIO delivered in Q2 2020.

In the longer term, the company intends to expand its sales to Europe and introduce a fourth model - the ET7 (in early 2022).

We guess that the main objective is to increase the total sales volume even more and finally turn a profit on a quarterly basis. Once it happens, the company might be in a better position to expand globally.

NIO ES6

NIO EC6

NIO ES8