According to a recent report by Teslarati, with information gleaned from Tesla China/Weibo, the brand has finished 11 new Supercharger stations in China. The publication refers to the expansion area as a "picturesque route from Chengdu to Tingri," which makes perfect sense since the route now extends up to Mount Everest's base camp.

Reportedly, the expansion efforts now make it easier for Tesla owners to cover larger distances in the far reaches of China. Teslarati shared a quote from an infographic related to Tesla China's Supercharger station expansion. It reads as follows:

“We drove over 2500+ kilometers, across 13 sea levels 4000+ miles high, passing 20+ famous landscapes."

Why a Tesla Supercharger at the base of Mount Everest? Has it been determined that Tesla owners are synonymous with hikers? No, not necessarily, though we know plenty of folks in the EV community that tend to be adventure-focused. In fact, Tesla is banking on that with its upcoming Cybertruck. Moreover, the concept is a major part of Rivian's mission, and let's not forget the upcoming GMC Hummer EV.

At any rate, Teslarati shared more information from various infographics posted by Tesla China. However, we've found that the original Weibo link is currently dead. According to Teslarati, the new Supercharger stations can be found along two routes on the Sichuan-Tibet Highway. Both routes cover over 2,000 kilometers (~1,250 miles) each. Moreover, this highway is considered one of the most challenging in the world, and the "longest high-altitude road in China."

Tesla now has over 700 Supercharger stations in China. In January, when Tesla posted updates about its expansion efforts in the country, it noted that the network in the area had grown a whopping 30% in less than a month and a half. Chengdu now has 32 charging units at the beginning of the new route.