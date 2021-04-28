The German car market rebounded a little bit in March, although it's still far from the 2019 level (292,349 - up 36% from March 2020, but down 15% vs March 2019).

On the plug-in front, the situation is completely different. The number of new passenger plug-in car registrations increased to 65,681 (up 232% year-over-year), which is 22.5% of the total market. That's more than one in five new cars!

Plug-in hybrids are still ahead of all-electric cars:

BEVs: 30,101 – up 191% at 10.3% market share

– up 191% at 10.3% market share PHEVs: 35,580 – up 277% at 12.2% market share

– up 277% at 12.2% market share Total: 65,681 – up 232% at 22.5% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – March 2021

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – YTD

So far this year, more than 142,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany, which is 172% more than a year ago.

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 64,694 – up 149% at 9.9% market share

– up 149% at 9.9% market share PHEVs: 78,047 – up 195% at 11.9% market share

– up 195% at 11.9% market share Total: 142,741 – up 172% at 21.7% market share

Plug-in sales probably will continue to increase in the near future, especially since the government has launched a new €300 million support program for the EV charging infrastructure.

Models rank

In March, Tesla noted a record monthly number of new registrations (3,703) thanks to a record surge of the Model 3 (3,699). Because of that, the Model 3 was #1 for the month and became #2 year-to-date.

The best-selling electric car in Germany is the tiny Volkswagen e-up! with 7,260 units during the first three months (it was also second in March with 3,599 units).

The third in March was the Hyundai Kona Electric (3,237), followed by plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Golf (2,792) and Volkswagen ID.3 (2,260). The position of ID.3 is actually below expectations.

Anyway, the ID.3 is the third best YTD, between Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany according to EV Sales Blog: