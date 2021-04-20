We very recently had a chance to try out the Mercedes-Benz EQV, the fully-electric version of the posh V-Class, and we actually found plenty to like about it. One of the thing we didn’t like was that in some areas, it still felt like a commercial vehicle, and this is one of the things Mercedes will address with the EQV’s indirect replacement, the EQT, which will still be a Mercedes Vans product, but one whose level of quality will be superior.

Not much information has been shared so far, but what we do know so far is the EQT will not be too dissimilar to the production model it previews. Mercedes says

The near-production Concept EQT offers a clear glimpse of the electric version of the forthcoming T-Class. With the completely newly developed city van, Mercedes-Benz Vans is transferring the winning formula of the V-Class people carrier to a compact format and bringing a new level of quality to the small-van segment.

The Mercede-Benz EQT concept will be revealed on May 10 and that simultaneously, on the day of the debut, the automaker will also publish a video shot with famed pro skateboarder, Tony Hawk. We don’t know how or why that is relevant, but we are assured that Hawk’s presence will reveal some insights into the new smaller electric people carrier.

Mercedes has yet to say where it will sell the EQT; a big talking point with the current EQV was the automaker’s decision not to sell it in the United States where minivans are still popular and electric vehicles are taking off. Perhaps the EQT will be a more globally-minded vehicle than the EQV.

