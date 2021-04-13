First Time Seen Together: Hyundai Ioniq 5 And Kia EV6

Here is one of the latest, promotional videos about the Hyundai Motor Group's new ultra-fast charging network - E-pit, that reveals to us the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 together.

Those are all-electric cousins - both based on the same E-GMP platform, but completely different in terms of design style. The Ioniq 5 is quite angular, while the EV6 appears to be more streamlined.

A really nice sight. Soon we will probably see the third Musketeer - Genesis's first all-electric car that will complete the strong lineup from the South Korean manufacturer.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (left) and Kia EV6 (right)

The E-pit video shows us also a few data points - charging power at certain State of Charge (SOC) - about fast charging the 800 V battery packs.

36% SOC: 185 kW

37% SOC: 191 kW

51% SOC: 219 kW

52% SOC: 218 kW

Previously we saw 149 kW at around 80% in Europe (Hyundai Ioniq 5), and 175 kW at 43% (Kia EV6).

Those are all strong results, especially considering the battery packs of 72.6 kWh (or 58 kWh) in the case of Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 77.4 kWh (or 58.0 kWh) in the case of Kia EV6.

Assuming the charging power is for the larger battery pack, the C-rate is pretty high, at 2.8-3.

Both, Hyundai and Kia said that as long as there is a high-power 800 V ultra-fast charger, the cars should be able to recharge from 10 to 80% of SOC in just 18 minutes. That's one of the best specs on the market.

How well it will work in the real world and especially at the more common 400 V chargers, only the time will tell.