Lordstown Motors has just recently shown its first two Beta prototypes of the all-electric Endurance pickup truck, scheduled for market launch in September 2021.

Browsing the company's website, we have noticed that the battery capacity has been revealed. The "Design specs" say that the Lordstown Endurance will be equipped with a 109 kWh battery.

That's actually not bad, and the range will be more than 250 miles (402 km) EPA: "EV Range (EPA cycle) 250+ miles." Previously the company said that the range must be at least 200 miles (320 km).

Combining those two numbers we would get an energy efficiency of 436 Wh/mile (271 Wh/km). However, at this point, we don't know yet whether the 109 kWh value is usable or total.

Lordstown Motors Endurance Beta Lordstown Motors Endurance Beta

The DC fast charging time from 20% to 80% of State of Charge (SOC) is 30-90 minutes, which is a surprisingly wide range.

Assuming 20-80% charging (over 65 kWh out of 109 kWh) in 30 minutes, that requires an average of over 110 kW.

The truck is envisioned for 5-people, towing capacity of up to 7,500 lbs (3,402 kg), over-the-air (OTA) software updates and is promised to receive a high safety rating: (front - 5, side - 5, rollover - 4 stars).

Down below, we list all the details we have found so far:

Gallery: Lordstown Motors Endurance

85 Photos

Lordstown Endurance specs (Design specs):