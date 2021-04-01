The expected EPA range is 250+ miles (400+ km).
Lordstown Motors has just recently shown its first two Beta prototypes of the all-electric Endurance pickup truck, scheduled for market launch in September 2021.
Browsing the company's website, we have noticed that the battery capacity has been revealed. The "Design specs" say that the Lordstown Endurance will be equipped with a 109 kWh battery.
That's actually not bad, and the range will be more than 250 miles (402 km) EPA: "EV Range (EPA cycle) 250+ miles." Previously the company said that the range must be at least 200 miles (320 km).
Combining those two numbers we would get an energy efficiency of 436 Wh/mile (271 Wh/km). However, at this point, we don't know yet whether the 109 kWh value is usable or total.
The DC fast charging time from 20% to 80% of State of Charge (SOC) is 30-90 minutes, which is a surprisingly wide range.
Assuming 20-80% charging (over 65 kWh out of 109 kWh) in 30 minutes, that requires an average of over 110 kW.
The truck is envisioned for 5-people, towing capacity of up to 7,500 lbs (3,402 kg), over-the-air (OTA) software updates and is promised to receive a high safety rating: (front - 5, side - 5, rollover - 4 stars).
Down below, we list all the details we have found so far:
Lordstown Endurance specs (Design specs):
- more than 250 miles (402 km) of range "(EPA cycle)"
- 109 kWh battery
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds (without payload) according to initial specs
- top speed of 80 mph (128 km/h)
- all-wheel drive with 4 in-wheel hub motors (Elaphe's L-1500 Endurance In-Wheel Motor) and custom in hub motor brakes; 20-inch wheels
- peak system output of 600 hp (about 440+ kW)
2,000/4,400 lb-ft (2,711/5,965 Nm) of torque (Continuous/Peak)
- AC charging (11 kW on-board charger): in 10 hours
- DC fast charging: 20-80% SOC in 30-90 minutes
- Off-board power for tools and accessory (stationary): 110/120V, 20 A (the website says also 30 A)
- seating for 5
- towing capacity up to 7,500 lbs (3,402 kg)
- gradeability at GVW: 30%
- starting from $52,500 ($45,000 after deducting federal tax credit of $7,500)
- warranty: 3-years bumper to bumper; 8-years battery and hub motors
