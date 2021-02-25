Lordstown Motors has just revealed the first image and video teaser of its all-electric San Felipe 250 Race Truck, which will try to prove its off-road capabilities in the 2021 SCORE International San Felipe 250.

The 290-mile (467 km) single-loop race, scheduled for April 17, 2021, in San Felipe, Baja California, Mexico is a great opportunity to show the world that the upcoming Lordstown Endurance electric pickup is the real deal.

"This truck is currently in production and will be ready to hit the race track in April."

Compared to the standard model, the Lordstown Motors San Felipe 250 Race Truck has multiple changes, including the cage, off-road wheels and tires, and probably much more that we can't yet see.

Lordstown Motors San Felipe 250 Race Truck Lordstown Endurance

We believe that the racing truck is closely related to the production version and equipped with the same battery pack and more importantly, the same quad motor all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring.

In the previous press release the company said directly that it will use the "Endurance Beta skateboard" and we even thought that it will be a body-less skateboard (like the test vehicles here) for a while.

The in-wheel motors are the major differentiation (from other EVs) and their real-world reliability is the major concern that might or might not weigh on the success of the truck on the market.

Lordstown Endurance Alpha test prototype - in-wheel motor

According to the initial specs, the setup of 4 in-wheel hub motors (Elaphe's L-1500 Endurance In-Wheel Motor) will have a system output of 600 hp (roughly 440 kW). It should be enough for the Enurance pickup to accelerate 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds (without payload). The top speed will be limited to 80 mph (128 km/h).

Here is a video teaser of the event:

Gallery: Lordstown Motors Endurance