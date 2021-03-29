One of Rosenbauer’s electric fire trucks earlier this month visited the Tucson Fire Department in Arizona to demonstrate the performance and features.

The “Revolutionary Technology” (RT) vehicle is a plug-in vehicle (EREV), which, depending on version, can be equipped with 50 kWh or 100 kWh battery to conduct the basic operations in EV mode (especially when stationary).

The main power source remains a six-cylinder diesel engine, which acts also a generator. The vehicle has a power export feature (up to 18 kW) to power-up the external equipment.

According to media reports, the ordinary fire truck cost about $700,000, while this futuristic plug-in version starts above $1 million. Only time will tell whether the difference will be worth paying.

Who knows, maybe at some point the battery prices and energy density will come to a point at which an all-electric version with a 500 kWh or 1 MWh pack will be a reasonable choice.

Rosenbauer’s electric fire truck “Revolutionary Technology” (RT) specs: