The world premiere of the all-electric GMC Hummer EV SUV is just a few days away (April 3, 2021) and the GMC brand is bombarding us with new teasers.

In the second video clip, the company shows the Hummer EV pickup and then teases the Hummer EV SUV - they look mostly the same (aside from the rear part). The pickup seems to be slightly longer.

The latest, more detailed image is also very close to the photo that we captured from GM's presentation in November 2020.

We can assume that the GMC Hummer EV SUV will be the most direct competitor for the Rivian R1S. Well, it might be positioned higher than the R1S and more expensive, but also envisioned for adventures.

The market launch of the Hummer EV SUV is expected in 2022, but we would not expect that the first edition would be less than $100,000. The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 starts at $112,595 (MSRP) and will be launched in Fall 2021.