Tritium recently released (globally) a new software update for its 50 kW RT50 fast charger model that unlocks the Plug and Charge feature.

Plug and Charge allows to communicate seamlessly and authorize payments directly (without needing a card or RFID tag) if the car has the ISO 15118 standard implemented and there is an account associated with the car/user.

In theory, it should simplify the entire process, similar to Tesla's closed Supercharging system, and save time.

As far as we know, only some new CCS-compatible models and only some charging networks are currently using Plug and Charge, but it should expand over time.

Tritium’s Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder James Kennedy said:

“Tritium committed to bringing the latest DC fast charging technology to our entire product line, whether they are brand new chargers or already in the ground. This latest software update improves customer experience across the board with seamless and secure payment options available through Plug and Charge. This technology makes EV charging as easy as plugging in a phone.”

The new Tritium charger models are already equipped with the Plug and Charge and we talked about the first in Spring 2020.

"Tritium has deployed this capability throughout its full line of chargers as the company fills the market with the most advanced charging technology there is to offer."

In the U.S., the largest charging network that offers Plug and Charge payment capability is probably Electrify America, tested with Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Sooner rather than later all the fast charging networks probably will offer the Plug and Charge solution, because the mainstream customers simply would like a more convenient charging experience. Tesla drivers love it in their Supercharging network, and others would like something like this as well.