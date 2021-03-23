Audi has announced the official start of series production of its new all-electric model, the Q4 e-tron SUV, on-schedule, at the Volkswagen's Zwickau plant in Germany.

The Q4 e-tron is produced on the same line as the Volkswagen ID.4, which is not accidental. Both cars are similar in size and based on the same Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform.

"Working alongside their colleagues from Volkswagen, more than one hundred Audi employees prepared for the start of production – from production planning and technical development through to quality assurance. The press tools for producing the body parts all come from Audi’s very own toolmaking shop. With its expressive design, the Audi Q4 e-tron poses enormous challenges when it comes to precision and surface perfection. Audi toolmakers from Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm were involved right from the initial development stages. The process of trying out the press tools, which weigh many tons, also took place in Audi plants."

It also means that Zwickau is now making three BEVs (Volkswagen's ID.3, ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron) with ID.5 in the pilot stage and Cupra Born in the pipeline. The sixth model will be announced. The plant is truly multi-brand.

Audi is already producing Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback in Belgium and Audi e-tron GT in Germany. The Audi Q4 e-tron will be the fourth model produced in Europe. By 2025, Audi plans to launch more than 20 fully electric models (globally) and further expand its PHEV lineup.

Audi Q4 e-tron

The Audi Q4 e-tron will be unveiled in the middle of April, while the market launch in Europe is scheduled for Summer 2021.

The specs of the Q4 e-tron are not yet announced, but we can assume that it's dual-motor all-wheel drive with a system output of 225 kW (150 kW rear and 75 kW front). The battery pack probably is the same as in the case of ID.4: 82 kWh (77 kWh usable).

According to the German brand, the Q4 e-tron is unmistakably a true Audi. Thanks to the use of MEB, the company can reduce costs, while at the same time offer a spacious SUV:

"Not only does the compact model offer almost as much space in its interior as a full-size SUV, but the display concept featuring an optional augmented-reality head-up display is also pioneering in its class."

The interior of the Q4 was revealed earlier this month.