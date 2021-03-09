Audi will soon fully reveal its Tesla Model Y fighter, the Q4 e-tron, but until then, we can check out its interior and some of the special features the manufacturer seems very proud of. For now, the exterior is covered in a wrap similar in style to the one Audi previewed the e-tron GT in before fully revealing its electric sedan.

So what’s so special about the Q4 e-tron? Well, at 4.59 meters (15.1 feet) long, 1.86 meters (6.1 feet) wide and 1.61 meters (5.3 feet) tall, it’s only marginally smaller than a Tesla Model Y, the vehicle which is sure to be its main rival in many markets. It boasts somewhat predictable Audi design that doesn’t seem to differ that much from the concept that previewed it - the livery prevents us from seeing all the details, but we’re sure we’ll get to see it fully uncovered soon.

Inside, the Q4 e-tron boasts Audi’s latest steering wheel design that gets touch-sensitive panels in place of physical buttons, a standard fully-digital gauge cluster and an optional augmented reality head-up display. The latter is given special attention in the official press release.

Gallery: Audi Q4 E-Tron Prototype And Interior

63 Photos

The HUD works like any other in the automotive industry, only this one has two level mirrors that separate what it projects into near-field and distant areas. Audi promises that drivers are able to easily see and read any and all information displayed in this way without having to take their eyes off the road.

However, the biggest talking point of this whole HUD system is the augmented reality part (similar to what VW already offers). Audi explains this projects real-time instructions onto the windscreen and that in order for their position to be correct in relation to what the driver actually sees, the system needs to compensate not only for the car’s continual movement, but also shake caused by driving. It has ’shake compensation,’ as Audi calls it, and we’re promised it’s very clear and stable.

What does the augmented reality HUD actually do and how does it help? Well, if you set a route in the navigation system, the HUD will overlay directions and instructions over the exact places where you need to make turns or change direction. When adaptive cruise control is enabled, the system displays visual hints meant to keep you in your lane as well as a safe distance from the vehicle in front (which will be highlighted for better visibility).

As a reminder, the Audi Q4 e-tron (which will also be available as the coupe-like Q4 e-tron Sportback) is built on the same MEB platform as the VW ID.4 and they share battery packs and motors. As a result, the Q4 e-tron has an 83 kWh battery pack, just over 300 horsepower, all-wheel drive and claimed WLTP range of 450 km (280 miles).