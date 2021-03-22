MG is a historic British manufacturer of sports cars that hasn’t actually produced one in over a decade. Well, that’s finally about to change and not only that, but it’s going to be a fully electric model with impressive performance.

The automaker, owned by China’s SAIC, will unveil a design that previews this future sporty offering on March 31. What’s a bit amusing is the concept’s name: Cyberster, that is evidently a combination of the words ‘cyber’ and ‘roadster.’ But does its name suggest that MG is targeting the Tesla Roadster with this model?

Well, with the announced specs, it doesn’t sound like the MG will stand a chance keeping up with the Tesla. However, with a claimed nought to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of under 4 seconds, it will still be a quick car. Range is expected to be around the 500 km (310 miles) mark, but we don’t know the specifics of the battery pack or even how much power it could make.

Gallery: MG Cyberster Mixes Cybertruck And Roadster Names With Good Looks

It is possible the MG electric sports car’s powertrain could be related to that of the SAIC - MG E-Motion concept car shown back in 2017. That study had the exact same claims made about its performance and range, so it’s not too much of a stretch to believe they are related the older concept had a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup, although not much more was said about it aside from that.

Hopefully more light on the technical side of things will be shed on March 31 when the concept will be shown to the world. We also hope that MG will make some kind of statement about its intent to put such a model into production - there aren’t many dedicated electric sports cars out there, and one from a manufacturer that is traditionally a specialist in the field should be well received.