Following the UK launch earlier this month, MG has announced pricing and the range structure of the MG4 Electric compact hatchback in mainland Europe markets.

Available in Standard, Comfort and Luxury trim levels, the MG4 Electric has an entry-level price of €28,420 ($28,530) in Germany and €28,990 ($29,085) in France; besides Europe's three biggest car markets, the MG4 will be available in Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxemburg.

The prices correspond to the Standard model featuring a battery capacity of 51 kWh, up to 350 kilometers (217 miles) of range in the WLTP cycle and a rear electric motor delivering 125 kW (168 horsepower). Offering AC public charging at 6.6 kW and DC fast-charging at up to 117 kW, the MG4 Electric Standard can be fast-charged from 10 to 80 percent in 40 minutes.

This entry-level model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph).

The MG4 Electric Comfort and the MG4 Electric Luxury feature the bigger 64-kWh battery and a 150-kW (201-hp) electric motor. The Comfort model is said to offer a WLTP range of up to 450 kilometers (280 miles), while the Luxury model is rated at 435 kilometers (270 miles).

Gallery: 2023 MG MG4 Electric in European specification

21 Photos

Both variants come standard with an 11 kW onboard charger (AC) and offer DC fast-charging at up to 135 kW. In the latter case, charging the battery from 10 to 80 percent takes 35 minutes. As for performance, both models complete the 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph).

The MG4 is the first of a series of MG models to use parent company's SAIC Motor's Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), suitable for wheelbases between 2,650 and 3,100 millimeters (104.3-122 inches).

Sized similarly to the Volkswagen ID.3, the MG4 utilizes the thinnest battery in its class, the so-called One Pack featuring horizontally arranged battery cells. This enables a battery height of just 110 millimeters (4.3 inches) and therefore increased interior headroom thanks to the lower vehicle height.

The MSP architecture also offers advantages in terms of flexibility, use of space, safety and driving experience. Speaking of the latter, MG claims the MG4 Electric delivers "outstanding handling and driving pleasure" thanks to its rear-wheel-drive setup and 50:50 weight distribution.

The vehicle features a MacPherson front axle and a complex five-link independent suspension for the rear axle. Other technical highlights include the Bosch dual pinion electric power steering and Continental braking system with four disc brakes. Additionally, all MG4 Electric variants are fitted as standard with the MG Pilot ADAS suite.

MG will start deliveries of the MG4 Electric this year, with the company planning to have a total of 10 EV models in its lineup by 2025, from A segment to sports cars.